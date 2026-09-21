Ruto meets Kenyans living in US ahead of UNGA engagements

President William Ruto has met Kenyans living in the United States in New York ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting comes as Ruto begins a series of engagements in New York, where he will advance Kenya’s investment and trade agenda and seek to attract African and global capital.

At the UNGA, Ruto will also focus on strengthening Africa’s role in the digital and artificial intelligence economy, while promoting investment in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

He will co-chair business roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

The discussions will include the planned KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen regional energy security.

The refinery is scheduled to break ground on September 30, 2026.

Ruto is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, Mining CS Hassan Joho and Lands CS Alice Wahome, among other government officials.