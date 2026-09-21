Local News

Ruto meets Kenyans living in US ahead of UNGA engagements

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has met Kenyans living in the United States in New York ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting comes as Ruto begins a series of engagements in New York, where he will advance Kenya’s investment and trade agenda and seek to attract African and global capital.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

At the UNGA, Ruto will also focus on strengthening Africa’s role in the digital and artificial intelligence economy, while promoting investment in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

He will co-chair business roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

MPs recommend reinstatement of Mediheal Hospitals’ license amid ongoing investigation
Transition Executive Authority Bill to help manage power transitions-Mudavadi
State orders residents living near dams to vacate immediately
467 graduates take a stand for forest conservation in historic ceremony

The discussions will include the planned KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen regional energy security.

The refinery is scheduled to break ground on September 30, 2026.

Ruto is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, Mining CS Hassan Joho and Lands CS Alice Wahome, among other government officials.

Ruto unveils Ksh2.6B rural electrification project to connect 22,000 homes in Nakuru
Dr Vanessa Kerry appointed as WHO Director-General Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health
Accurate citizen data will shape Govt policy, President Ruto
Missing Mlolongo 4 not in police custody, IG Kanja, DCI boss tell court
Kenya calls for global unity in drug war as HONLEA convenes in Vienna
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Girls call for greater voice in leadership and decision making
Next Article Kenya, Hoover Institution sign strategic collaboration on AI, technology and foresight
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, Hoover Institution sign strategic collaboration on AI, technology and foresight
Technology Technology
Girls call for greater voice in leadership and decision making
County News
60 Projects for the Future: Children’s Program Participants Present Breakthrough Developments at the IFY – 2026
Young innovators showcase scientific projects at International Festival of Youth
More NEWS
PS Omollo defends Ruto’s non-discriminatory approach to development
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Busia County set to host NCIC’s Transgenerational Conversations forum

AfricaInternational News

Mudavadi urges sanctions on Sudan warring leaders blocking humanitarian aid

Local NewsNEWS

Suspect in Eric Maigo murder case detained for 21 days

Local News

Ruto calls for equitable global financial system to address poverty, climate change

Show More