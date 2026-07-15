Ruto pledges Ksh35 million, new training ground for AFC Leopards

President William Ruto has pledged Ksh35 million in support to AFC Leopards during a State House visit, boosting the club both financially and in infrastructure.

The President committed Ksh25 million toward the club’s sponsorship, raising its annual sponsorship income from Ksh75 million to Ksh100 million.

He also pledged Ksh10 million in direct cash support, with Ksh5 million to be shared among the players and the remaining Ksh5 million allocated toward signing new players ahead of the upcoming Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

“You have also asked for resources to sign new players ahead of the new season. I will do something about that. I will give you Ksh10 million. The players will take Ksh5 million, and the remaining will be used for the new signings,” Ruto said.

Beyond the cash pledges, Ruto committed government support to help AFC Leopards develop the training ground the club has leased for 15 years, which officials said was in poor condition.

The President directed Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to work with the club to design an upgrade to bring the facility up to standard.

The visit comes as AFC Leopards, along with other top-tier clubs, faces mounting pressure over training infrastructure, with Nyayo and Kasarani Stadiums set to close for renovations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Club officials have repeatedly flagged the lack of a permanent, well-equipped training base as one of their biggest structural challenges.

The pledges are expected to give AFC Leopards a significant boost as they prepare for the new season, both in strengthening their squad and addressing long-standing facility concerns.

The government has also been investing in stadium infrastructure nationally, with several venues under construction or renovation ahead of the 2027 AFCON tournament.