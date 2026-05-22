Ruto’s interventions to cushion matatu operators, strike officially called off

The planned nationwide matatu strike over rising fuel costs has officially been called off following extensive consultations between President William Ruto and transport stakeholders in Mombasa, where long-standing grievances bedevilling the sector were addressed.

Making the announcement Friday alongside the President at State House, Mombasa, Matatu Owners Association Chair Albert Karakacha said the strike, which had earlier been suspended until next week, would no longer take place.

“We welcome the measures. We had suspended our strike to next week, but we have now called it off. We need to move forward by putting aside politics and building Kenya together to realise the Singapore dream,” he said.

Ruto, while outlining measures taken so far to stabilise fuel prices, said the government had spent a total of Ksh28.19 billion across the April–May and May–June 2026 pricing cycles.

Loans relief

It was also a relief for public service vehicle operators after the President unveiled a raft of measures to cushion them from the impact of the fuel crisis on livelihoods, operations and the sustainability of the transport industry.

To cushion operators who are at risk of defaulting on loans due to reduced profit margins, the Ministry of Transport was directed to engage financial institutions and banking partners to explore temporary relief measures on lending terms within the sector.

On insurance claims, the Head of State criticised insurance companies for failing to honour claims involving PSVs, leaving operators burdened with costs despite having valid cover.

Consequently, he directed that an immediate review of both the Insurance Act and the Auctioneers Act be undertaken and concluded within the next three months to establish a more responsive and fair framework for players in the transport sector.

The Ministry of Transport will work together with the Insurance Regulatory Authority to engage stakeholders and address the concerns raised by operators.

Digital taxi operators also received a boost after the President directed the Ministry of Transport, through NTSA, to engage transport network companies and drivers operating under ride-hailing platforms to implement regulations on minimum taxi fares and resolve long-running disputes affecting the sector.

“The Government will continue engaging stakeholders across the transport sector to develop practical and sustainable solutions that protect livelihoods and support economic activity,” pledged Ruto.