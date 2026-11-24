Dozens of children with heart conditions have benefited from specialised, free treatment during a five-day medical mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, conducted by a team of Israeli and Ethiopian doctors.

The volunteer medical teams, comprising paediatric heart surgeons, cardiologists, intensivists, nurses and technicians from Save a Child’s Heart (SACH), have joined forces for the life-saving paediatric heart mission at the Cardiac Center of Ethiopia.

Founded in Israel 30 years ago, SACH is an international humanitarian organisation that has performed more than 9,000 paediatric heart surgeries on children from 75 countries and trained more than 180 medical professionals from around the world.

Since November 22, the medical teams have been screening children for heart conditions and performing complex, urgent surgeries and catheterisation procedures on patients whose conditions cannot wait.

Beyond providing immediate treatment, the mission seeks to strengthen local medical capacity by equipping Ethiopian specialists to run independent, sustainable pediatric heart centres of their own.

Globally, an estimated 1.35 million children are born with congenital heart defects every year, with 90 per cent lacking access to the specialised care they need to survive.

Through international partnerships involving Israeli, Ethiopian and other medical teams, SACH is working to bridge this gap and give children with life-threatening heart conditions a chance to live.

“Nothing pulls at the heartstrings more than a mother having her child saved from death by a heart operation,” said Dr Lior Sasson, SACH’s Director of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery.

Dr Sasson joined the mission in Addis for the first time as an observer, marking a significant milestone in the programme’s capacity-building efforts.

Over the past decade, two generations of Ethiopian surgeons have been trained under his mentorship. The mission marks the first time he has witnessed his protégés working together independently.

During the five-day mission, the surgical team performed approximately 15 open-heart surgeries, each lasting between one and five hours, followed by recovery periods of between one and seven days.

Meanwhile, the catheterisation team, led by Dr Sagi Assa, performed 20 procedures.

Catheterisation is a minimally invasive technique in which doctors guide a thin, flexible tube through a blood vessel, usually in the groin, to the heart.

The procedure can be used to diagnose heart conditions, close holes in the heart, widen narrowed pathways, place stents and replace heart valves.

“What makes this mission so meaningful is seeing Israeli mentors working arm-in-arm with Ethiopian medical leaders whom we trained years ago,” said Simon Fisher, Executive Director of Save a Child’s Heart.

“This isn’t just about bringing medical expertise into the country for a week; it’s about demonstrating the power of sustainable healthcare. The local infrastructure we’ve spent decades building together ensures that children in Ethiopia receive world-class cardiac care today and for generations to come.”

Background

The partnership, which dates back to 1995, has helped save the lives of more than 1,150 Ethiopian children through surgeries in Israel, SACH medical missions and treatment provided in Ethiopia by specialists trained through the programme.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr Belay Abegaze, an Ethiopian cardiologist and founder of the Children’s Heart Fund of Ethiopia, following an appeal for urgent assistance to Israeli paediatric heart surgeon Dr Ami Cohen.

Following the agreement, he secured hospital approval, arranged flights to Israel and, after surgery, welcomed the children into his own home to recover.

In 1996, Helene and Abdul became the first children treated through the initiative and Save a Child’s Heart was born.

The organisation has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.