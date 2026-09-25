Duale: Kenya to expand school feeding programme to 10 million learners by 2030

Kenya will expand its school feeding programme to reach 10 million learners by 2030 as part of measures to tackle child malnutrition and improve child survival.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the programme, which currently benefits 2.6 million learners, will be scaled up alongside increased investment in the first 1,000 days of life, early childhood development, nurturing care and social protection.

Duale spoke on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly while representing President William Ruto at a high-level summit on child survival and nutrition convened by Lesotho’s King Letsie III.

He said Kenya has made progress in reducing child mortality and malnutrition, with under-five deaths declining from 115 per 1,000 live births in 2003 to 41 in 2022.

Over the same period, the prevalence of stunting among children fell from 36 per cent to 18 per cent.

However, Duale noted that poverty, climate pressures and regional inequalities continue to contribute to malnutrition, with wasting affecting five per cent of children under five.

He added that Kenya is strengthening prevention and early intervention through primary healthcare, supported by 107,000 Community Health Promoters, as well as climate-resilient agriculture and expanded school feeding.

Duale also called for sustained financing for maternal and child health, stronger national health systems and climate-resilient food systems.

“Our measure of success must ultimately be whether every child, particularly those in vulnerable households, has the opportunity to survive, thrive and reach their full potential,” he said.

The Health CS was accompanied by Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo, Public Health PS Mary Muthoni, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and other senior Ministry officials.