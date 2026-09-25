EACC wins bid to recover Ksh426.8M assets from former Kilifi land registrar

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured orders for the forfeiture of assets worth Ksh426.85 million held by former Kilifi Principal Land Registrar Felix Mecha Nyakundi and his associates.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court ordered the assets forfeited to the Government after finding that Nyakundi and his associates failed to satisfactorily explain the disproportion between the assets they acquired and their known legitimate income.

In a judgment delivered on September 18, 2026, Justice B.M. Musyoki found that the assets subject to forfeiture included Ksh233.58 million held in bank and M-Pesa accounts, properties valued at Ksh177.11 million, motor vehicles worth Ksh11.9 million and Ksh4.26 million in cash recovered during a search operation.

The properties include Bantu Hotel along Kangundo Road in Nairobi, valued at Ksh107.7 million, Saro Wiwa apartment block in Utawala valued at Ksh35 million, a Mombasa penthouse worth Ksh19 million and 11 parcels of land in Kilifi and Thika valued at Ksh15.41 million.

The vehicles comprise a Land Cruiser Prado, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Hilux.

According to EACC, investigations established that between January 2013 and March 2024, Nyakundi and his associates acquired assets cumulatively valued at Ksh771.89 million.

These included Ksh467.76 million transacted through various bank accounts and M-Pesa numbers, properties worth Ksh287.51 million, motor vehicles valued at Ksh20.06 million and Ksh4.26 million in cash recovered from their residences.

During the period, EACC revealed that Nyakundi’s gross monthly salary ranged from Ksh69,660 in 2013 to Ksh115,630 in 2024.

“Mr. Nyakundi and associates could only satisfactorily explain the acquisition of assets valued at Ksh58,170,000,” EACC said in statement

The anti-graft agency subsequently moved to court under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) to recover assets it said were disproportionate to Nyakundi’s known legitimate sources of income.