Security, infrastructure development take centre stage as Mashujaa week kicks off

Internal Security and National Administration PS Raymond Omollo has underscored security as a key driver of investment, trade and economic growth in previously insecurity-prone areas.

He was speaking at the opening of the Mashujaa Day Thematic Week in Eldoret ahead of the national celebrations scheduled for 20 October 2026 in Uasin Gishu County.

Omollo said peace and stability create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, communities to engage in productive economic activities and infrastructure investments to deliver lasting benefits.

He pointed to improved security in the North Rift, where communities are gradually resuming normal activities, children are returning to school and markets are reopening. These gains, he said, demonstrate the direct link between security and livelihoods, as well as the importance of sustaining peace to support long-term economic development.

The PS also highlighted road infrastructure development in the Kerio Valley, including the Kilang’ata-Tot-Kopasi and Barpello-Tot-Sigor-Marich corridors. The projects are intended to improve connectivity, ease the movement of people and goods, and link communities to markets and essential services.

He noted that infrastructure development must go hand in hand with security to ensure roads and other public investments stimulate commerce, expand economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for local communities.

On police reforms, Omollo underscored the importance of strengthening the National Police Service through recruitment, improved officer welfare, training, modern equipment and technology. He said a professional, well-equipped and motivated police service is essential to effective security operations and public confidence.

During an engagement with members of the public, concerns were raised about insecurity in Langas Ward, Eldoret, including robberies, house break-ins and physical attacks. Omollo called for stronger cooperation among police officers, local institutions, landlords and residents to address the challenges.

The PS further emphasised the importance of timely information sharing, community participation and collaboration across the justice system in preventing crime and ensuring that reported cases are handled effectively.

The discussions also addressed gender-based violence and femicide, with calls for accountability, timely investigations, proper handling of criminal cases and stronger community awareness. Participants highlighted the need to address the wider social and economic challenges that can compound vulnerability, alongside improved access to support services.

Omollo said sustainable development requires a safe environment in which people can live, work, learn and invest without fear. He encouraged communities to work with security agencies in identifying and addressing threats to public safety.

The Mashujaa Day Thematic Week also highlights the role of sports in national development, including the contribution of sports infrastructure to talent development, employment and local economic activity. Facilities such as Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Kapseret Stadium and Kamariny Stadium reflect the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports athletes and creates opportunities for surrounding communities.

The week’s activities form part of the build-up to the national Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on 20 October. The celebrations provide an opportunity to showcase development initiatives, bring public services closer to citizens and recognise the contribution of individuals and communities to national progress.

The launch was attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, Chair of the National Celebrations Thematic Committee Dennis Itumbi, and Government Spokesperson Charles Owino among other dignitaries and members of the public.