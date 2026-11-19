The government is being urged to fast-track infrastructure expansion and modernization of two of Kenya’s strategic seaports to enhance their global competitiveness.

According to the Kenya Ship Agents Association (KSAA), the country needs to improve cargo handling efficiency, reduce congestion at Mombasa Port and Lamu Port in order to strengthen Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional maritime and logistics hub.

“We are seeing a need for the ocean carriers and shipping lines to call this part of the world, but there are a lot of impediments in terms of soft and hard infrastructure, including hinterland connectivity, which means road and railway connectivity,” said KSAA Chief Executive Officer Elijah Mbaru.

KSAA said increased investment in modern cargo-handling equipment, additional berths, storage facilities and cargo evacuation systems is necessary to accommodate growing vessel traffic and rising cargo volumes, particularly during the peak shipping season between October and January.

Speaking during the association’s year-end media briefing in Mombasa, KSAA Chairman Roger Dainty said the growing confidence among international shipping lines in the two ports present an opportunity for Kenya to strengthen its position as a maritime gateway for East and Central Africa.

He welcomed plans to introduce private-sector participation in port operations, saying the move could improve efficiency, service delivery and overall competitiveness.

“We are happy to see the progress that is being made towards privatisation of the operations of the port. We see that as the way to bring greater efficiency to the way this port operates,” said Dainty.

Last year, the Port of Mombasa handled 45.5 million metric tonnes of cargo, up from 40.99 million tonnes in 2024, while container traffic reached 2.11 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

On the other hand, Port of Lamu, cargo throughput increased from 74,380 metric tonnes in 2024 to 799,161 tonnes in 2025, with container traffic reaching 55,687 TEUs.

Dainty said the association had been engaging government agencies to address operational bottlenecks affecting shipping agents and other port users.

The association called for elimination additional charges imposed on vessels and review maritime regulations that it says could undermine the competitiveness of Kenyan ports and discourage international shipping lines from calling at the country.

However, Dainty expressed concern over the Port of Mombasa’s declining position in global port rankings, saying urgent measures were needed to reverse the trend and restore its competitiveness.

“We have all seen that the port has dropped considerably in world rankings, which is a crying shame. We need that to be arrested and turned around to something very positive,” he added.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir announced plans to break ground for a truck marshalling yard to provide parking space for long-distance trucks awaiting clearance to enter the port to reduce congestion.