All parts of Kenya have an equal right to development, President William Ruto has said.

The President called out leaders advocating the politics of exclusion on account of a community’s voting numbers or population.

He said no part of the country and no community would be left out in the country’s ambitious transformation agenda, adding that all Kenyans would be treated equally.

“Do you want to be told about shares? Do you want to be told you come from a small community or you are few?” he asked.

He was speaking on the first day of his development tour of Western Kenya when he opened Kakapel Iteso Cultural Centre in Teso North Constituency, Busia County.

The cultural centre is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Iteso community.

The President announced that the Government would allocate additional funds to expand and enhance the facility’s capacity to attract visitors from Kenya and beyond.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musallia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and MPs, among others.

The President said he is committed to uniting the country and eradicating the politics of discrimination, hatred and tribalism.

He explained that this is why he joined forces with the Orange Democratic Movement and other parties to form the Broad-Based Government.

“We want every Kenyan to feel like they belong in Kenya and enjoy equal rights,” he said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to carefully vet leaders seeking elective positions and elect those with a track record and agenda, pointing out that the opposition has no vision for Kenya.

Earlier, the President also laid a foundation stone for the Akichelesit General Service Unit (GSU) Camp in Teso North Constituency, which will strengthen security in the region.

He also said the Government will invest KSh100 million in housing for police officers deployed to the camp, providing them with decent living conditions as they serve and protect the people.

The Government is committed, he explained, to providing adequate housing and equipment to enable security officers to fully execute their constitutional mandate of protecting the lives and property of Kenyans.

Mr Mudavadi said President Ruto is keen on building the necessary infrastructure in the Western region to ensure trade with Uganda prospers.

He said the President stands for the politics of equality, ensuring no region is left behind.

“Let us, therefore, as a community and as a region, join forces with President Ruto to secure victory in 2027,” he said.

Speaker Wetangula noted that the Malaba-Mombasa road is a crucial transport corridor in Kenya but had been neglected.

He noted that the President will soon be unveiling the construction of a dual carriageway from Mombasa to reduce congestion, and boost business and livelihoods.

Governor Otuoma said Busia County had been left behind for a long time, but pointed out that under the leadership of President Ruto, the county’s transformation is on course.

“After 10 years of President Ruto, you will not recognise Busia County,” he said.

Mr Oparanya noted that the President is delivering on his commitments, citing the Malaba Smart City which, he said, would set the county on the path to transformation.