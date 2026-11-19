The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has welcomed a video showing a senior police officer engaging in a street dance with young people and children, describing it as an example of positive police-community engagement.

In a statement on Thursday, the authority, which is mandated to promote police accountability and foster positive police-community relations, underscored the importance of humanising the police through community interactions.

IPOA said the light-hearted moment, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, demonstrates how informal interactions can break down barriers, build public trust and bridge the trust deficit between the police and sections of the public.

“IPOA recognises the importance of initiatives that build public trust and confidence in the police,” the authority said.

It added that the video illustrates how positive community engagement can help humanise police officers and strengthen relations with the public.

“The video of a senior police officer engaging in a street dance with young people and children demonstrates how informal community interactions can help humanise the police, break down barriers and bridge the trust deficit that exists between the police and sections of the public”.

Netizens took to social media to praise the officer for showing his friendly side.

“ This is encouraging, showing the person behind the badge”, Martin Kioko said on X.

This is not the first time police officers have been captured on video sharing heartwarming moments with members of the public.