Police rescue 70 victims from suspected human trafficking ring

Officers raided a house in Ruai where the victims, 66 Ethiopians and four Eritreans, were allegedly locked up.

By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Police have rescued 70 victims of a suspected human trafficking ring in Nairobi.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a house in Ruai where the victims, 66 Ethiopians and four Eritreans, were allegedly locked up.

One Kenyan suspect has been arrested in connection with the syndicate.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities,” police said.

