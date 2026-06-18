Bafana Bafana eye redemption against Czech Republic

South Africa face a defining moment in their 2026 World Cup campaign on Thursday, needing a result against the Czech Republic in Atlanta to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive after a difficult start to the tournament.

Bafana Bafana’s opening match brought a chaotic 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, with red cards for both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane compounding the damage and leaving Hugo Broos’ side with key absences heading into the Czech clash.

The Belgian coach has faced mounting criticism over his cautious five-man defensive setup, though several players, including goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, have publicly defended him, pointing to his record of steering the team to an Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal after a similarly rocky start in 2023.

The Czechs arrive in Atlanta in an almost identical position. Despite taking an early lead against South Korea in their own opener, Miroslav Koubek’s side collapsed to a 2-1 defeat, leaving both teams without a point and effectively facing an elimination match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With Sithole and Zwane suspended, much of the creative burden falls on 21-year-old Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng, while Burnley striker Lyle Foster is expected to lead the line.

South Africa will also need to guard against a Czech side built on defensive solidity and set-piece danger, spearheaded by Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

A win would lift Bafana off the bottom of Group A and revive hopes of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in four tournament appearances. A loss, however, would leave their World Cup fate largely out of their own hands, dependent on results elsewhere in the group as they head into a final match against South Korea.