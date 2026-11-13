Six dead, five rescued after Syokimau building collapse

Six people have died while five others have been rescued alive after an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in Syokimau, Machakos County, on Friday morning.

According to Nairobi East County Commissioner Were Simiyu, investigations are ongoing to establish circumstances sorrounding the collapse.

A team from the Kenya Redcross and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) has been leading search and rescue operations at the site.

The collapse occurred at around 9am at a construction site near Argile Hotel, along the Syokimau SGR access road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the upper section of the building gave way during concreting works, with suspected formwork failure cited as a possible contributing factor.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) were among those at the scene as investigations got underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and whether construction safety requirements had been observed.

All 405 workers who were at the construction site at the time of the incident have since been accounted for.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing to establish whether more people remain trapped beneath the debris.

The site has since been closed and secured pending structural assessments and investigations by relevant government agencies.