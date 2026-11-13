Local News

Six dead, five rescued after Syokimau building collapse

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Six people have died while five others have been rescued alive after an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in Syokimau, Machakos County, on Friday morning.

According to Nairobi East County Commissioner Were Simiyu, investigations are ongoing to establish circumstances sorrounding the collapse.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

A team from the Kenya Redcross and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) has been leading search and rescue operations at the site.

The collapse occurred at around 9am at a construction site near Argile Hotel, along the Syokimau SGR access road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the upper section of the building gave way during concreting works, with suspected formwork failure cited as a possible contributing factor.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) were among those at the scene as investigations got underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and whether construction safety requirements had been observed.

TSC, Unions in last-ditch talks to avert strike before school reopening
Amb Martin Kimani named new Executive Director of New York University Center on International Cooperation
Government steps up El Nino rains preparedness, says DP Kindiki
Solar-powered borehole to benefit over 3,000 residents in Tiaty

All 405 workers who were at the construction site at the time of the incident have since been accounted for.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing to establish whether more people remain trapped beneath the debris.

The site has since been closed and secured pending structural assessments and investigations by relevant government agencies.

Kenya to enhance tobacco control measures
From the shadows to the political stage: Anzauni clan revives chiefdom to reclaim national influence
Expect heavy rains and flooding this week
Africa Climate Week meeting urges integration of health, climate change discourses
Gachagua to grace memorial service for Londiani crash victims
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Northern Kenya livestock farmers back proposed policies to improve sector
Next Article Omollo backs Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid, cites development record
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kassait calls for reforms, central data pool as she exits data protection office
Business Local Business
Indian national arrested over alleged Ksh172M gold scam
County News
Omollo backs Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid, cites development record
Local News
Northern Kenya livestock farmers back proposed policies to improve sector
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Mashujaa Day to proceed as planned, Govt says

County NewsLocal News

Busy day for Ruto as he winds up tour of Mt Kenya region

Local News

Documents presented by Njeri in Ksh17B oil import are fake, Mwaura says

Local NewsNEWS

KMPDC gazettes closure of over 400 illegal clinics as crackdown intensifies

Show More