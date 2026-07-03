FootballSports

Spain sweep aside Austria to set up mouthwatering Portugal clash

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Dorminant Spain saw off Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 on Thursday night, booking their place in the last 16 and a blockbuster meeting with Portugal.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the first half after sustaining pressure on the Austrian defence.

The lead was doubled shortly after the break when Pedro Porro, rose highest at the back post to head home from a pinpoint delivery.

Oyarzabal completed his brace for Spain’s third in the closing stages, turning a comfortable win into a statement performance.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The victory marked Spain’s first World Cup knockout-round win since 2010, a stat that will only add to the growing belief around this squad.

Attention now turns to Monday’s last-16 tie in Dallas, where Spain will face a Portugal side inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos.

Junior Starlets step up training ahead of Cecafa tourney
Brave Kenya holds Ivory Coast in a world Cup qualifier
US Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to reach record 47th major semi-final
Bharath says winning T20 title for Stray Lions best feeling on NPCA ranks

The two Iberian neighbours have a storied recent rivalry, headlined by last year’s tense Nations League final, and their latest meeting promises to be one of the standout ties of the knockout stage.

Messi scores but Miami held as rivals secure playoff spots
Wade Kilburn victorious at seventh leg of NCBA Golf Series
Kenyans rule the World Road Running Championships
MozartBet Cup: Tusker through to Semis, KCB eliminate defending champions Nairobi United
Football clubs receive training on CAF Online Licensing process
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fish traders in Homa Bay welcome cold storage facility, seek improved infrastructure
Next Article Its David vs Goliath as Cape Verde tackles defending champions Argentina
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Panel pays Ksh.674 million in compensation to protest victims
Local News NEWS
Shabana FC unveils Egyptian, Ahmed Fathi as new head Coach
Football Sports
Kirinyaga sets standard for County Industrial Parks, as Bungoma benchmarks project
County News Environment
Moi University seeks bailout as pending bills hit Ksh.9bn
County News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

FIFA Club World Cup Trophy unveiled ahead of new tournament in 2025

FootballSports

IFAB announces new laws, walk-offs to be red-carded

Motor SportSports

Mud4fun:6th edition of the 4×4 Motorsport event set for Northlands

FootballSports

NSL:Migori Youth clinch 2025/26 Championship

Show More