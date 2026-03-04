Starlets to play hosts Ivory Coast today in WAFCON build up

Kenya’s national women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets, will face hosts Ivory Coast tonight in their 2nd

international friendly match at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium starting at 10pm EAT.

Starlets will use this as a build-up for the African Cup of Nations ( WAFCON) from 17th of this month in Morocco.

The beldine Odemba squad of 25 players will be keen to pick a positive result after going down 2-0 to Benin in

their first friendly match last Monday,before shifting their training base to Marseille, ahead of the continental

showpiece.

The Starlets’ squad consists of 12 Europe-based players, while the remaining 13 were drawn from the local leagues.

Kenya will play hosts Morocco on the 17th of this month in Group A opener before facing Senegal and Algeria in

the other two fixtures.

The Starlets are making their second appearance in the tournament since they first participated in 2016.