Jesse Okumu and Hadassah Gichovi peerless at  KUSF play-offs

Jesse Okumu and Hadassah Gichovi dominated the swimming competition after winning five gold medals each as the Kenya Universities Sports Federation (KUSF) play-offs concluded at Kabarak University,Nakuru County.

The three-day championships, which ran from Thursday morning to Saturday evening, brought together top universities competing in both indoor and outdoor events as they sought qualification slots for the upcoming East Africa and Africa championships set for next month in Kenya and South Africa.

Representing USIU, Okumu clinched gold in the 1,500m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

In the 1,500m — the longest swimming event of the championships — he posted 22:28.35 to finish ahead of Strathmore University’s Emmanuel Otieno (23:54.22) and Mount Kenya University’s Alfred Kyalo (25:01.38).

He captured the 50m backstroke in 31.88 seconds ahead of schoolmate Johari Masinde (32.50) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Ferdinand Mutie (37.09).

Okumu clocked 1:17.22 to win the 100m backstroke, finishing well ahead of Maseno University’s Allan Otieno and USIU’s Daryl Anjchi, who timed 1:22.50 and 1:24.00 respectively.

In the breaststroke, he posted 35.63 seconds ahead of Maseno’s Otieno (35.87) and MKU’s Hussein Wario (35.97).

He sealed his golden run in the 200m freestyle after clocking 2:27.03, with Strathmore’s Otieno and USIU’s Sean Odera finishing second and third in 2:29.78 and 2:45.72 respectively.

Gichovi, also representing USIU, matched the feat with five gold medals in the 200m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, reigning East Africa 3×3 women’s champions USIU and Mount Kenya University were crowned champions in the women’s and men’s categories respectively.

As part of their preparations to defend the regional title set for next month at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, USIU edged past Strathmore University 16-15 to book their slot.

Team captain Alicia Mito said their title defence mission is on course.

“We came here with the purpose of winning this title and it has come. With the win, a new journey has begun on defending the East Africa title,” said Mito.

She added that the victory was significant after missing last year’s national title.

“Now that Kenya is hosting the regional extravaganza, we need to fly the Kenyan flag high in Kakamega. We are embarking on training to ensure we secure back-to-back titles,” she added.

In the semifinals, USIU eliminated University of Nairobi 15-11, while Strathmore beat Kisii University 21-14.

In the men’s final, Ray Onyango sank the decisive basket to hand Mount Kenya University a narrow 21-20 victory over Daystar University.

The game had been tied at 20-20 before a foul on Onyango gave him the chance to step up and score the winning basket.

MKU had earlier edged Murang’a University of Technology 17-16 in the semifinals, while Daystar beat University of Embu 20-15.

In rugby sevens, University of Kabianga and Kabarak University emerged champions after dramatic finals.

Kabianga women clinched the title following a narrow 5-0 victory over favourites Murang’a University of Technology (MUT).

With the final hooter gone, Abigail Chepkoech produced the decisive try, which went unconverted.

Just as the match appeared headed for sudden death, Chepkoech rescued the Steve Okello-coached side with the winning try.

Okello admitted the journey to the title was tough.

“This is our first title and we must celebrate it fully. It was not easy for us to be here,” said Okello, who now shifts focus to the regional and Africa championships.

In the semifinals, Kabianga eliminated defending champions Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 10-5, while MUT beat Meru University of Science and Technology 19-12.

In the men’s rugby sevens final, hosts Kabarak University used home advantage to edge former champions Maseno University 7-5 to the delight of home fans.

Maseno struck first when Adrian Kotut converted Emmanuel Waswa’s try for a 7-0 lead, but an unconverted try by Felix Wamukoya ultimately handed the hosts the title.