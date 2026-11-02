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State to strengthen cybersecurity as threats surge, says Murkomen

Interior CS tasks new cybersecurity board with strengthening cyber defences and protecting critical infrastructure.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen presided over the inauguration of the National Cybersecurity Agency's new board at Harambee House, Nairobi. The board is led by Chairman Dr Martin Koyabe. Photo/MINA

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the Government is strengthening Kenya’s cybersecurity framework through the newly installed National Cybersecurity Agency Board, which will enhance the country’s capacity to detect, analyse, and respond to cyber threats.

Murkomen stated that this endeavour is part of a broader effort to protect critical digital infrastructure, safeguard public safety, and secure national interests, emphasising cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar of national security.

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“Cybersecurity is no longer merely an ICT concern. It is a matter of national security, economic security, public safety, and national sovereignty,” he asserted.

The CS made the remarks at Harambee House in Nairobi during the inauguration of the Board, chaired by Dr Martin Koyabe. He challenged the Board to build the capacity of the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre to identify, analyse, and coordinate real-time responses to threats.

The directive comes amidst a sharp increase in cyberattacks targeting digital systems. Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya indicates that Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks reached 72.16 million in the year to June 2026, marking a 114.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

Murkomen acknowledged that the country’s digital transformation has expanded access to public services, improved efficiency, and created new economic opportunities. However, he cautioned that growing reliance on digital infrastructure has also heightened exposure to sophisticated cyber threats.

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He affirmed that Kenya’s cybersecurity framework would be guided by the protection of national interests and constitutional rights, supported by coordinated action involving government institutions and wider society.

Established under Legal Notice No. 89 of 2026, the National Cybersecurity Agency is an autonomous regulatory and technical body mandated to coordinate national cybersecurity matters.

The CS, accompanied by Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo and other senior ministry officials, pledged government support for the Board as it undertakes its mandate.

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