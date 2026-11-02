Muturi faults Gachagua’s tactics in opposition, cautions against 2027 coalition fragmentation

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has expressed concerns over former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s conduct within the United Opposition. Muturi warns that Gachagua’s political approach risks undermining the coalition’s unity and its shared ambition of securing State House in the 2027 General Election.

Muturi accused the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader of promoting political tactics that could fragment the opposition, questioning his commitment to the movement’s collective presidential agenda.

In a statement, Muturi said Gachagua’s insistence on tripartite political arrangements and what he described as attempts to undermine existing cooperation raised questions about whether the former Deputy President was prioritising the presidential contest or positioning himself for post-election political bargaining.

“The current political trajectory being pursued by Mr Rigathi Gachagua raises serious questions about his commitment to the collective presidential ambition of the Wantam movement,” Muturi stated.

He argued that the opposition’s prospects of winning the presidency depended on building a broad national coalition, anchored on compromise, strategic alliances, and the ability to unite Kenyans across ethnic and regional lines.

“Mr Gachagua must understand one fundamental truth: No Kenyan President has ever been made by one community alone.The presidency is won through national consensus, strategic alliances and the ability to unite Kenyans across ethnic and regional boundaries,

” he said.

Muturi warned that dividing the opposition into separate political formations could weaken its bargaining power and undermine the prospects of mounting a united challenge in 2027.

He questioned whether the opposition was working towards a common national movement or creating separate political bases whose leaders would eventually negotiate individual interests after the elections.

“The United Opposition must decide whether it is building one national movement with a shared presidential ambition or creating separate political kingdoms whose leaders will negotiate individual interests after the elections,” he said.

The Democratic Party leader further cautioned against what he termed political bullying, ultimatums, and supremacy contests, insisting that no individual or community had exclusive ownership of the opposition or Kenya’s presidency.

The former National Assembly Speaker said the Democratic Party remained open to dialogue with parties committed to constructive engagement but maintained that it would not give in to intimidation or attempts to compromise its principles.

He described the push for political change as a national undertaking requiring discipline, sacrifice, and commitment to a common objective, warning that individual ambitions should not take precedence over the opposition’s broader presidential goal.