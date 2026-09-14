Bomet breaks ground for first of 10 Amsons Mother and Child Hospitals

Kenya has begun construction of the first of 10 Mother and Child hospitals to be built across the country under a KSh4.5 billion initiative by Pan-African business conglomerate Amsons Group.

The groundbreaking for the Chebunyo Mother and Child Hospital, a Level 4 facility in Bomet County, was presided over by President William Ruto last weekend.

The Amsons Mama na Mtoto Kwanza initiative, valued at US$35 million, is being implemented through the Amsons Group Foundation and is aimed at improving access to maternal, newborn and child healthcare, particularly in underserved areas.

Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi said the company plans to complete all 10 facilities within two years.

“This ceremony marks the beginning of a major commitment by Amsons Group to support the Government of Kenya in improving access to quality maternal, newborn and child healthcare,” Nahdi said.

He said the initiative is expected to benefit more than one million underserved women across Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.

The 10 hospitals will each have a capacity of 250 beds and will be developed under a Build, Equip and Transfer (BoT) model in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The project is part of Amsons Group’s corporate social investment programme and is being implemented in support of the government’s efforts to strengthen Kenya’s health infrastructure.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the project would complement ongoing investments in the health sector.

President Ruto said the government’s Health Systems Strengthening (HSS) Project is focused on expanding and equipping health facilities, particularly Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals.

He said the facilities would strengthen access to inpatient care, emergency and critical services, referrals, specialised treatment and advanced diagnostics.

The government, through the Ministry of Health and county governments, will support the new hospitals with staffing and medical supplies once they are completed.

The initiative comes as Kenya continues to confront a high maternal and child mortality burden, with 26 counties identified as having a high burden of maternal deaths, according to the figures cited at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Amsons Group said the 10 hospitals will help expand access to pre- and postnatal care for women in remote and rural communities.