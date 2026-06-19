FIFA World Cup:South Africa keep hope alive with draw against Czechia

Just when elimination seemed inevitable, Teboho Mokoena stepped up, scoring an 84th-minute penalty for South Africa against the Czech Republic, reigniting Bafana Bafana’s dreams in the 2026 World Cup, securing a 1-1 draw in the Group A encounter at Atlanta Stadium.

The moment exemplified the character and composure required to survive at football’s grandest tournament. After their devastating defeat to Mexico in their tournament opener, South Africa faced potential elimination. The match-saving 83rd-minute penalty from Teboho Mokoena rescued a vital 1-1 draw for Bafana Bafana against Czechia, keeping South Africa’s historic dream of reaching the World Cup knockout stages alive.

Bafana Bafana trailed early in the sixth minute to Michal Sadilek’s smart finish, leaving them desperate and looking for answers. Mokoena’s goal marked South Africa’s first World Cup goal in 16 years, ending a prolonged drought on the tournament’s biggest stage. Though Hugo Broos’s side lacked urgency for much of the match, they refused to surrender when it mattered most.

This outing leaves South Africa with a point, the same as Czech Republic in Group A and a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stage with one game remaining against South Korea.