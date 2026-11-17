President Wlliam Ruto is expected to address Kenyans today (Wednesday) afternoon from Parliament Buildings.

The President, according to Article 132 of the Constitution expects him to give a State of the Nation address on the progress of his administration since 2022.

The Head of State through the State of the Nation Address will also report the progress in realization of national values, international obligations and the status of the country’s national security at a joint Parliamentary sitting of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Further, before the 13th Parliament, President Ruto will report on the economic growth, cost of living, health, agriculture and education.

He is also expected to address the nation on his administrations performance on infrastructure and security.

His address today afternoon comes less than a year before the August 2027 General Elections, a time when citizens continue to raise concerns over the high cost of living, high fuel prices, taxation and unemployment.

More to follow…