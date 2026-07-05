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Isiolo women warn climate change eroding indigenous cultures, call for action

Bruno Mutunga
By Bruno Mutunga
2 Min Read

Women from diverse communities in Isiolo County have expressed concern over the growing non-economic losses caused by climate change, warning that the impacts are eroding indigenous cultures, traditional knowledge and ways of life.

The women, drawn from different communities and working under the Queen of Peace Community-Based Organisation (CBO), met at Daaba Ya Juu in Ngaremara Ward to discuss strategies for preserving indigenous foods, medicinal plants, cultural artefacts and traditional seed banks, which they said are increasingly disappearing due to changing climatic conditions.

Speaking during the meeting, Kuresha Bille from the Somali community and Lucia Ekwam from the Turkana community said climate change is affecting more than livelihoods, noting that it is also accelerating the loss of cultural identity.

They said traditional dress, cultural ceremonies and indigenous medicinal herbs are gradually disappearing as communities adapt to changing environmental conditions.

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The women noted that such losses are rarely reflected in conventional economic assessments despite their significant impact on community identity, heritage and social cohesion.

Mariam Abdullahi from the Borana community said a recent benchmarking tour by women’s groups to Narok County offered practical lessons on how indigenous communities can adapt to climate change while preserving their cultural heritage.

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She said communities in Narok have integrated conservation with sustainable livelihoods by coexisting with wildlife and generating income through tourism, attracting both local and international visitors.

The women urged the Isiolo County Government to incorporate cultural preservation initiatives into the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), saying this would help protect indigenous knowledge, cultural heritage and biodiversity for future generations while strengthening community resilience to climate change.

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