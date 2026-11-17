The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is expected to conduct a nationwide recruitment exercise with the application deadline set for December 12th 2026.

The recruitment exercise targets General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women.

Through a Gazette Notice, KDF, cautioned the applicants against paying bribes to secure recruitment slots, warning that the exercise is free and any form of corruption.

“The Kenya Defence Forces recruitment drive is free and open to all eligible and qualified candidates. Engaging in bribery or any other form of corruption with the intent to influence the recruitment process is a criminal offence. Any individual found to be involved in recruitment-related malpractice will be arrested and prosecuted,” KDF said

They urged the public to report any incidents of recruitment malpractice including the issuance of calling letters to the nearest Police Station or Military Camp or call the dedicated Hotline numbers: 0183749488.

“The public and prospective candidates are hereby notified that biometric verification shall be the sole method of identification and verification during the recruitment exercise and on reporting for training. Accordingly, no calling letters shall be issued either during recruitment or at the point of reporting for training,” they added.

In the recruitment notice, applicants must be Kenyan citizens with valid National Identity cards and must present original identification, academic and KRA PIN documents alongside four copies of each required document.