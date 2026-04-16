KMTC to host 17 African Countries for 2026 mental health training

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, will host participants from 17 African countries for the 2026 Africa CDC Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme.

The two-week training will run from April 20 to May 1, 2026, at the KMTC Nairobi Campus.

It will bring together mental health professionals, policymakers, academics, and practitioners from across the continent.

This year’s programme builds on KMTC’s hosting of the 2025 edition, which positioned the College as a regional hub for health capacity-building initiatives.

The training will take place alongside the World Health Summit, set to be held in Nairobi, reinforcing Kenya’s growing role in global and continental health conversations.

A public lecture will also be held as part of the programme to broaden engagement on mental health and policy.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be led by the Health CS Aden Duale, alongside delegates from participating countries, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing the mental health agenda.

Participants will be drawn from Burundi, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The programme targets psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, public health practitioners, policymakers, government officials, NGO leaders, researchers, academics, human resource professionals, and leaders in media and education.

Speaking ahead of the training, CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch reaffirmed the College’s commitment to strengthening mental health leadership across Africa.

“KMTC is proud to once again host this important continental programme. Our experience last year demonstrated our capacity to convene and train health leaders at scale. This initiative aligns with our broader mandate to strengthen health systems through quality training and strategic partnerships,” he said.

Deputy Director Academics and Chair of the Planning Committee, Dr. Nyawira Mwangi, noted that the programme is designed to equip participants with practical leadership and advocacy skills.

Key areas of focus will include mental health policy and governance, leadership and advocacy, public health strategies, integration of mental health into primary healthcare, and addressing stigma and systemic barriers.

The programme comes at a time when mental health is gaining increased attention as a critical component of public health in Africa, with growing calls for stronger systems, investment, and coordinated action.