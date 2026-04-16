County NewsNEWS

KMTC to host 17 African Countries for 2026 mental health training

The programme comes at a time when mental health is gaining increased attention as a critical component of public health in Africa, with growing calls for stronger systems, investment, and coordinated action.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, will host participants from 17 African countries for the 2026 Africa CDC Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme.

The two-week training will run from April 20 to May 1, 2026, at the KMTC Nairobi Campus.

It will bring together mental health professionals, policymakers, academics, and practitioners from across the continent.

This year’s programme builds on KMTC’s hosting of the 2025 edition, which positioned the College as a regional hub for health capacity-building initiatives.

The training will take place alongside the World Health Summit, set to be held in Nairobi, reinforcing Kenya’s growing role in global and continental health conversations.

A public lecture will also be held as part of the programme to broaden engagement on mental health and policy.

At least 69 killed in thunderstorms in India, Nepal
Pope appoints John Kiplimo as first Bishop of new Diocese of Kapsabet
Ethiopians leap into pool during holy festival
Concern as shortage of condoms hits Homa Bay County

The official opening ceremony is expected to be led by the Health CS Aden Duale, alongside delegates from participating countries, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing the mental health agenda.

Participants will be drawn from Burundi, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The programme targets psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, public health practitioners, policymakers, government officials, NGO leaders, researchers, academics, human resource professionals, and leaders in media and education.

Speaking ahead of the training, CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch reaffirmed the College’s commitment to strengthening mental health leadership across Africa.

“KMTC is proud to once again host this important continental programme. Our experience last year demonstrated our capacity to convene and train health leaders at scale. This initiative aligns with our broader mandate to strengthen health systems through quality training and strategic partnerships,” he said.

Deputy Director Academics and Chair of the Planning Committee, Dr. Nyawira Mwangi, noted that the programme is designed to equip participants with practical leadership and advocacy skills.

Key areas of focus will include mental health policy and governance, leadership and advocacy, public health strategies, integration of mental health into primary healthcare, and addressing stigma and systemic barriers.

The programme comes at a time when mental health is gaining increased attention as a critical component of public health in Africa, with growing calls for stronger systems, investment, and coordinated action.

 

 

“I shall not be biased,” Ethekon vows to deliver credible election as IEBC Chair
Heavy traffic along Nairobi-Nakuru highway as truck overturns at Gitaru
Machakos: NACADA nets two in bhang bust as crackdown intensifies
Marketing professionals urged to stay updated on the latest technological trends
IG nominee pledges to enhance accountability in police service
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Why 29 political parties are yet to be fully registered
Next Article Jury finds Ticketmaster owner ran illegal monopoly
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenyan documentary ‘Searching For Amani’ lands Emmy nomination
Entertainment Film
China’s Q1 GDP grows 5%, signaling a strong start to the year
Business International Business
Snap plans to lay off 16% of its staff, counts on AI to boost revenue
Business International Business
Mejja, Mutoriah, Serro, Watendawili to light up Blankets and Wine in June
Entertainment Music

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Banditry: Kindiki to extend security operation to 3 more counties

County NewsNEWS

Kiambu deploys air monitors to boost low-carbon transport

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya condemns attack on Embassy in Kinshasa, demands swift action

AfricaCounty News

IGAD calls for protection of civilians diplomatic missions in Sudan

Show More