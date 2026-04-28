NACADA busts Nyeri illicit alcohol network linked to local politician

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has spearheaded a significant crackdown on illicit alcohol in the Mt. Kenya region, resulting in the seizure of thousands of counterfeit vodka bottles, hundreds of litres of suspected ethanol, and a fully equipped bottling operation hidden within a residential home in Nyeri’s upscale Klassique area.

Authorities are currently searching for a key suspect, an aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Othaya, who is on the run.

The operation, carried out on Monday afternoon by a NACADA-led multi-agency enforcement team, was initiated following credible intelligence from the public. Officials characterised the raid as a major disruption of an organised network involved in the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic products throughout the region.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa praised citizens for their vital role in the successful bust, emphasising the significance of public vigilance in the fight against substance abuse.

“We are deeply grateful to members of the public who continue to volunteer critical information,” he stated. “Their courage and cooperation are instrumental in protecting communities from the harmful effects of alcohol and drug abuse.”

Upon accessing the premises, officers discovered what investigators described as a sophisticated, large-scale illicit production hub operating discreetly within a single residential unit. Recovered items included dozens of crates of suspected counterfeit vodka brands, 275 litres of raw ethanol stored in jerricans, a bottle capping machine, and various packaging materials such as counterfeit stamps, bottle tops, and branded stickers. A Nissan NV200 vehicle, believed to have been used for distribution, was also seized.

Authorities noted that the presence of industrial equipment and chemical additives, including citric acid and food colouring, indicates a well-organised operation engaged not only in distribution but also in the production and packaging of fake alcoholic beverages.

Despite the scale of the operation, no arrests were made at the scene. However, investigators have positively identified the primary suspect, a tenant of the raided residence and a political aspirant in Othaya. Law enforcement agencies have since launched a manhunt and are urging the suspect to surrender.

“We know who he is, and his political ambitions do not place him above the law,” Dr. Omerikwa asserted. “We are pursuing him, and we expect him to present himself to authorities. The ongoing national directive to intensify the fight against drug and substance abuse has strengthened our enforcement efforts, and we will not relent.”

The raid highlights a concerning trend of illicit alcohol operations being concealed within residential neighbourhoods, often disguised as ordinary living spaces. Authorities stress the need for ongoing public awareness and inter-agency collaboration.

Officials reiterated that the fight against illicit alcohol is a shared responsibility, warning that no location is beyond the reach of enforcement. They stated that the Nyeri operation sends a clear message to perpetrators that the law will be applied decisively, regardless of status or location.