Tsevi Soni and Kanana Muthomi Crowned Champions at the  Kenya Junior Strokeplay Championship

The 2026 NCBA Kenya Junior Strokeplay Championship concluded in thrilling fashion at Muthaiga Golf Club, with Tsevi Soni and Kanana Muthomi emerging as the overall champions after four days of high-level junior golf competition.

The boys’ title was decided in dramatic fashion, as Tsevi Soni edged out Yuvraj Rajput in a closely contested battle that went down to the final hole.

With both players neck and neck heading into the 18th, Tsevi held his nerve to sink a crucial par putt, sealing victory with a total score of 292 (+8).

Yuvraj, who had been in contention throughout, narrowly missed his par putt, resulting in a bogey and a second-place finish on 293 (+9).

In the girls’ division, Kanana Muthomi delivered a composed and consistent performance to claim the Overall Girl Winner title with a total of 294 (+10).

Her steady final round, highlighted by one of the few pars on the closing day, secured her victory and saw her finish an impressive 3rd overall in the combined field. The championship also featured strong performances across various age categories.

In the 19–21 years division, Mikael Kihara claimed the boys’ title, while Cherise Wachira topped the girls’ category. In the 16–18 years category, Yuvraj Rajput secured the boys’ title, while Belinda Wanjiru emerged as the girls’ winner.

In the 14–15 years division, Justin Ngeera took top honors in the boys’ category, while Brianna Ngecu led the girls’ field.

The 13 years and under boys’ category was won by Viaan Vajpayee, rounding off a tournament that showcased the depth and promise of junior golf talent in Kenya.

Speaking after the tournament, NCBA Group Deputy Director Marketing Jacquie Muhati, praised the high level of competition and resilience displayed by the juniors, noting the championship’s continued role in developing the next generation of elite golfers.

With World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points on offer and a highly competitive field throughout, the 2026 edition of the championship once again reinforced its status as one of the premier events on the junior golf calendar.