Speaker calls on youth to reject political manipulation

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged young Kenyans to take charge of their future through education, entrepreneurship and agriculture, warning them against being manipulated by politicians pursuing selfish interests.

Speaking during a meeting with elders and professionals from Tongaren Constituency led by area MP John Chikati, Mr Wetang’ula urged the youth to view education as a personal investment whose greatest beneficiary is the learner.

“I want to encourage young people to be masters of their own destiny because, at the end of your education, the number one beneficiary is yourself. You are not in school because of your father, your mother or anybody else. It is about building yourself first, and once you do so, you can help others,” he said.

The Speaker noted that many young people fail to appreciate the transformative power of education and skills development, yet the choices they make today will largely determine their future opportunities and success.

He urged learners to remain focused on their studies and embrace innovation, describing education as the most reliable pathway to economic empowerment and national development.

Mr Wetang’ula also challenged young people to exploit opportunities in agriculture, describing the sector as a key driver of job creation, wealth generation and food security.

“Our young people must begin to see agriculture as a business and a source of prosperity. The future of our country depends on productive citizens who create opportunities rather than wait for them,” he said.

At the same time, he cautioned against the growing trend of political actors using young people to fuel violence and unrest during political contests.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of violence. Those who send you to the streets rarely suffer the consequences. Instead, be ambassadors of peace, unity and development in your communities,” he said.

His remarks come amid a growing national conversation on youth involvement in politics and the responsibility of leaders to promote peaceful democratic engagement.

The Speaker also defended Western Kenya’s push for increased development funding, saying the region has a legitimate right to demand its fair share of national resources and government projects.

“There should be no apology for demanding development for Western Kenya. Our people contributed significantly to the success of the Kenya Kwanza administration and deserve their fair share of national resources, opportunities and development projects,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula further reassured residents that the long-delayed Naitiri–Misikhu Road project had been revived following the replacement of a non-performing contractor.

“The project is back on track and we expect it to be completed by December. Infrastructure remains critical in opening up our region for trade, investment and economic growth,” he said.

He called on leaders from Western Kenya to work together in advancing a common development agenda, saying unity was essential for the region’s socio-economic transformation.

“As leaders, we must remain united, focused and purposeful. When we speak with one voice and work together, we can transform our region and position it for greater influence in the national leadership landscape,” he said.

The meeting brought together community elders, professionals and opinion leaders from Tongaren Constituency to discuss youth empowerment, development priorities and strategies for accelerating socio-economic growth in the region.