State does not enlist goons’ services, says Murkomen

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reiterated that the government neither deploys nor hires individuals to cause disruption in functions.

The CS asserts that Kenya’s security operations are exclusively managed by trained police officers mandated by law.

“The government does not handle goons. The specific institution that deals with the investigation and arrest of criminals, including goons, is the National Police Service. And they have done well under the circumstances,” he stated.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV Monday night, Murkomen dismissed allegations linking the state to the use of irregular groups during political activities or protests, affirming that the government possesses sufficient security personnel to manage all situations lawfully.

“The government does not deploy anti-protest goons. The government has enough police officers to deploy. Our police officers are properly trained to act depending on the circumstances,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary warned against violence, particularly linked to political activities. He noted that the country is grappling with widespread “goonism”, a loosely organised form of hired disruption predominantly employed by members of the political class.

He explained that, unlike structured criminal syndicates, ‘goons’ are temporary groups assembled for specific assignments, often associated with political mobilisation.

“Goons are somewhat loose; they are not fully organised. Goons are temporary; they are hired for a day by a specific person to carry out a particular task,” he explained.

Murkomen warned that this practice has become deeply embedded in the political culture, where young people are recruited and incentivised to instigate chaos at public functions.

“This menace of goonism has been persistent in our country for far too long, deeply permeating our political culture. It involves the use of young people to cause chaos at public functions,” he lamented.

He added that while some groups initially appear harmless during political rallies, they can quickly turn violent once mobilised or paid.

“Goons, most of the time, appear very harmless. They attend meetings, escort leaders/politicians, and clear paths for them to enter and exit rallies. But eventually, when they are incentivised—and usually, they are hired—they carry out criminal activities like those we have seen across the country,” he detailed.

Murkomen further contended that most incidents of political violence stem from hired groups utilised by competing political actors, rather than spontaneous public disorder.

He confirmed that the government is actively arresting suspects and ensuring they face legal processes, with ongoing investigations in several cases nationwide.

As part of efforts to curb the trend, the CS stated that security agencies are working to dismantle networks that facilitate the recruitment and financing of such groups, warning that those involved will be prosecuted.

At the same time, Murkomen defended the overall performance of the current administration in security matters, noting a significant decline in major crimes across Kenya.

“In this administration, we have managed to reduce crime generally across the board,” he said, highlighting that the country is no longer heavily confronted by terrorism, robbery with violence, or large organised gangs previously active in parts of the country.

He attributed the shift in the security landscape to strengthened policing and sustained investment in the security sector, even as authorities continue to address politically linked disruptions.

Murkomen maintained that the state will continue to respond firmly to criminal activity while safeguarding lawful public order, particularly during political events and demonstrations.