County News

Three arrested as police seize illicit brew, bhang in Tharaka Nithi, Garissa

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Police in Tharaka Nithi and Garissa counties have arrested three suspects and recovered illicit brew and suspected bhang in separate raids targeting narcotics and illegal alcohol.

In Tharaka Nithi, officers from Kajuki Police Post, working with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), raided Nkungani Village where they arrested two suspects and recovered 160 litres of illicit brew locally known as Mugacha.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

In Garissa, officers from Iftin Police Station, acting on intelligence, raided Ziwani Village and arrested one suspect found in possession of 39 packages of suspected bhang.

The recovered substances have been secured as exhibits, while the three suspects are in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) says it will continue working with multi-agency partners and the public to combat illicit brews and narcotics.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspicious or criminal activities to the nearest police station.

Businessman in court over breach of trust claims
Police seize 2,520 litres of illicit brew in Laikipia
Two arrested for spiking drink and attempting to rob a reveller in Thika
Universities urged to restructure programs to meet job market demands
Kirinyaga sets standard for County Industrial Parks, as Bungoma benchmarks project
Connect with Kenyans and embrace the spirit of servant leadership, leaders urged
Appeal for help as lobby groups, youth lead rescue in Mathare
First Lady Rachael Ruto calls for laws to address rising autism cases
Governor Waiguru named political trailblazer of the year during East Africa Women of Excellence Awards 
Share This Article
Previous Article How the UAE’s role in BRICS opens a new door for Africa
Next Article Former IEBC official fined Ksh80,000 over fake degree certificate
- Advertisement -
Latest News
G-to-G eliminated fuel importation brokers, Ruto tells Kenyans abroad
Business Local Business
Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, MP Wambugu over party infighting
County News
Shakahola: Families given 21 days to claim victims’ bodies
Local News
Kindiki takes up elders’ unity mandate as he rallies Mt Kenya behind Ruto
Local News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Pastor Dorcas heads to Rumuruti, brings together County, Church in Sports for youth empowerment

County NewsNEWS

Nyamira: Three arrested for assaulting woman at a graveyard

County NewsNEWS

First Lady to champion women empowerment, children welfare in China 

County NewsNEWS

Traders decry low business in Oyugis Market

Show More