Three arrested as police seize illicit brew, bhang in Tharaka Nithi, Garissa

Police in Tharaka Nithi and Garissa counties have arrested three suspects and recovered illicit brew and suspected bhang in separate raids targeting narcotics and illegal alcohol.

In Tharaka Nithi, officers from Kajuki Police Post, working with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), raided Nkungani Village where they arrested two suspects and recovered 160 litres of illicit brew locally known as Mugacha.

In Garissa, officers from Iftin Police Station, acting on intelligence, raided Ziwani Village and arrested one suspect found in possession of 39 packages of suspected bhang.

The recovered substances have been secured as exhibits, while the three suspects are in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) says it will continue working with multi-agency partners and the public to combat illicit brews and narcotics.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspicious or criminal activities to the nearest police station.