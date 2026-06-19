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Women leaders from Africa, Europe gather in Berlin for empowerment summit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Women leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and advocates from Africa and Europe have gathered in Berlin for the inaugural Empower Her Berlin 2026, a networking and empowerment dinner aimed at advancing women’s leadership, collaboration and social impact.

The event, organised by Simply Feminine Network (SFN), was held at the Schloss Hotel Berlin under the theme “Leadership, Empowerment, Healing and Global Collaboration,” bringing together influential voices from the diplomatic community, private sector, international organisations and the African diaspora.

Among those in attendance were Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany, Stella Mokaya Orina, keynote speaker Esther Bornefeld, and Miss Africa International Stephanie Oben, alongside other women leaders and entrepreneurs.

The gathering provided a platform for discussions on women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, healing and community transformation, with participants calling for stronger partnerships between Africa and Europe to expand opportunities for women and girls.

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The evening featured keynote addresses, networking sessions, an SFN impact presentation, cultural showcases and a charity segment supporting future empowerment initiatives. The event was also documented through photography, videography, interviews and documentary production.

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SFN Founder Agnes Vorreiter said the initiative was designed to amplify women’s voices while creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“Empower Her Berlin is more than a celebration. It is a platform that amplifies women’s voices, promotes healing, encourages leadership, and creates international opportunities for women to thrive and make a lasting impact in society,” Vorreiter said.

The event also recognised the contribution of Kenyans and other African communities in the diaspora in driving innovation, entrepreneurship and social change globally.

SFN said Empower Her Berlin aligns with its mission of restoring dignity, purpose and opportunity for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, healing and community development programmes.

The organisation continues to support initiatives focused on entrepreneurship empowerment, support for formerly incarcerated women, endometriosis awareness, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) advocacy, mentorship and outreach programmes for vulnerable families and children.

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