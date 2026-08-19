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CS Ogamba dismisses reports of changes to Term III calendar

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
Education CS Julius Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has maintained the opening dates for the third term of the 2026 academic year, dismissing reports circulating on social media that the school calendar had been changed.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the academic calendar for basic education institutions and Teacher Training Colleges remains unchanged.

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“Our attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating on various social media platforms, purporting that the academic calendar for basic education institutions and Teacher Training Colleges has been changed. We wish to clarify that the academic calendar for basic education institutions and Teacher Training Colleges remains unchanged,” Ogamba stated.

Basic education institutions are scheduled to reopen for Term III on August 24, 2026, and run until October 23, 2026.

Teacher Training Colleges will also reopen on August 24, but their third term will run until November 6, 2026.

The ministry said national assessments and examinations will proceed as scheduled, in line with the timetable issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

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Ogamba urged parents, teachers, learners and members of the public to rely on the ministry’s official communication channels and field officers for accurate information.

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