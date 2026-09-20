Transmission tower vandalised, disrupting power supply along Thika Road

Several estates along Thika Road and surrounding areas were plunged into darkness after a transmission tower along the Naivasha-Juja 132kV double-circuit line was vandalised.

According to Kenya Power, the incident caused the line to collapse, disrupting electricity supply through the Ruaraka Substation at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Kenya Power said its teams immediately rerouted power through alternative substations, restoring supply to all affected customers by 4:30 a.m., although some areas remained without power for several hours.

“An act of vandalism caused the collapse of a transmission tower along the Naivasha-Juja 132kV double-circuit line, disrupting electricity supply through the Ruaraka Substation at approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

The company further condemned the incident and added that items recovered at the scene indicated the vandals were present when the tower collapsed.

Investigations have been launched as restoration works continue. “ Our security team and the police are investigating the incident, while our transmission and Airmobile teams have commenced restoration works. We condemn acts of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure, which threaten public safety, disrupt electricity supply and result in substantial financial losses”.

The company said vandalism of electricity infrastructure threatens public safety, disrupts power supply and causes substantial financial losses.

Kenya Power said it has recorded a 200 per cent increase in vandalism incidents over the past three months, including the destruction of 37 transformers.