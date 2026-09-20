Ruto leaves for New York to attend 81st UN General Assembly

President William Ruto left for New York, United States, Saturday evening for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he will advance Kenya’s investment drive, unlock more African and global capital, and strengthen Africa’s role in shaping the global digital and AI economy.

He was seen off by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other leaders.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady Mama Rachel, will seek partnerships across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology to create jobs, expand productive capacity and open new markets.

He will co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

A key focus of the meeting will be the planned KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen regional energy security. The project is set to break ground on 30th September, 2026.

On Artificial Intelligence, President Ruto and President Alexander Stubb of Finland will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, enabling countries to combine computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities.

Kenya will also advance the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 Billion Initiative, which aims to mobilise up to $10 billion by 2035 for investment across Africa and to position the continent as a builder and producer across the AI value chain.

The President will also sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and launch an Africa Resilience Compact using AI, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

At the Next 3 Billion convening, President Ruto will position Kenya as a regional technology, trade and finance hub. Kenya moved KSh41.68 trillion through M-Pesa in a single year while platforms such as Ziidi Trader are extending digital access from payments to investment and ownership.

Kenya will also advance National Basketball Association partnerships to expand sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.

In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach. With Africa holding more than $4 trillion in domestic savings and assets, Kenya will call for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

It will also highlight its National Infrastructure Fund, designed to mobilise up to $40 billion without adding to public debt, and advance Africa’s call for greater representation in global institutions.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Ruto will engage Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to expand trade, investment