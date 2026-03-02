Dock workers issue strike notice over delayed CBA implementation

Dock workers have issued a strike notice over the alleged interference in union affairs by a senior officer at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Dock Workers’ Union is accusing the official of derailing the implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The union’s secretary general Simon Sang said the union has credible information that a senior KPA officer who allegedly wields significant influence is being used to destabilise the union.

“This malpractice is affecting the morale of our members, and we will not tolerate it any further. The unjustified delays we are experiencing in the processing of our Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) 2024–2027 are a clear indication of the influence this officer has at the SRC,” said Sang.

“We have warned the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the said officer to stop this malpractice and operate professionally. These actions risk painting a very negative picture of the Judiciary, SRC, KPA and the government,” he added.

The Sang further noted that members of the union have exercised patience while waiting for the implementation of the CBA, which was presented two years ago.

“If we do not receive our CBA by the end of March 2026, we will have no choice but to call the mother of all strikes,” Sang declared.

He added that KPA has remained peaceful and free of industrial action since 2016, as the union opted for dialogue to resolve key issues affecting workers. However, he said they are now counting down the days to stage a strike if their concerns are not addressed by management.