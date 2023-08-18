Afro-pop singer-songwriter Platform (real name Mukami Kaaria) is the latest artist to be featured on Apple Music’s new Up Next artist development program in East Africa.

Platform’s debut EP Above & Beyond, available to stream on Apple Music, is a fusion of Bongo Flava, Reggaeton and Afro-pop wrapped in the singer’s trademark vocals. Incorporating expertly-placed features from Marioo, Jux, Darassa, Maua Sama and Tommy Flavour, this EP showcases Platform’s knack for integrating multiple styles within his unique sound.

“I’m incredibly proud to be Apple Music’s Up Next artist for East Africa this month. It’s a unique opportunity for me and I can’t put into words what it means to be one of the first East African artists to receive this accolade. I’d like to thank Abbah Music, Africori and the Apple Music team for giving me this opportunity. It gives me the strength to increase my efforts in music, I will fight hard to give my fans the best and dedicate this win to them!”

As one of Tanzania’s brightest up-and-coming talents, Platform followed up the success of his single “Fall” his first collaboration single alongside Marioo released in 2022, with the EP’s first downtempo single “Ananipenda” that has to-date recorded millions of streams and views worldwide.

As the next Up Next artist, Platform will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists.

Platform is also the latest artist featured on Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his single with Tommy Flavour “Te Amo.”