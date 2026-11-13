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Stationery brand Kasuku unveils new identity

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenyan stationery brand Kasuku has unveiled a new brand identity and positioning as it seeks to strengthen its association with education and children’s development.

The new identity, unveiled at an event in Nairobi, comes with the tagline ‘Dream. Learn. Become.’, which the company says reflects the journey of children from developing aspirations to acquiring knowledge and shaping their futures.

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Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd Chief Executive Officer Asitha Samaraweera said the rebranding builds on Kasuku’s more than 60-year history of serving Kenyan learners while broadening its focus beyond stationery.

“For more than 60 years, Kasuku has been part of Kenyan students’ learning journeys, supporting everyday moments of writing, creativity and expression,” Samaraweera said.

He said the new positioning places children’s aspirations and future potential at the centre of the brand’s identity.

“Dream. Learn. Become. reflects the journey of a child: imagining what is possible, developing through learning, and growing into the person they aspire to be,” he added.

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Despite the changes to its visual identity, the company says its commitment to quality and reliable stationery will remain unchanged.

Samaraweera said the brand will continue serving learners, parents and teachers while exploring initiatives that connect its products with the wider education community.

As part of the rebranding, Kasuku plans to introduce the ‘Share Your Dream’ initiative, which will give children an opportunity to share their aspirations and inspire one another.

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