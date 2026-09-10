County NewsNEWS

Two DCI officers arrested for bribery

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

‎The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

‎The suspects, Corporal Wesley Korir and Corporal Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh 500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

‎Following preliminary investigations, the Commission mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects earlier today while receiving Ksh 120,000.

The suspect was processed at South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 pending completion of investigations.

EACC reiterated its commitment to combating corruption in all sectors and urged members of the public to continue reporting bribery and other corrupt conduct through the Commission’s official reporting channels.

Ugandan jailed for 5 years over false terror attack warning in Kenya
Crackdown on criminal gangs launched in Kisumu
New Githurai market gets 12 public Wi-Fi access points
Nairobi River Regeneration Project marks Mazingira Day with renewed commitment to restore the city’s lifeline
Failed ‘coup plotters’ go on trial in DR Congo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KBC Radio Taifa presenter Edmonds Salasya dies
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KBC Radio Taifa presenter Edmonds Salasya dies
County News
Shock as lack of stadia force ‘African Champions’ Senegal to play AFCON qualifiers in exile
Football Sports
Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon partner with Hope Mobility for 2026 edition
Athletics Sports
ODM leader Oburu in UK for routine medical checkup
Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Warrant of arrest issued for Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja

County News

EAC clerks call for enhanced financial support for EALA secretariat

International News

Iran hacked Trump campaign, US intelligence confirms

Local NewsNEWS

CS Duale delivers Ruto’s message to Egyptian President 

Show More