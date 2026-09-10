Two DCI officers arrested for bribery

‎The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

‎The suspects, Corporal Wesley Korir and Corporal Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh 500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him.

‎Following preliminary investigations, the Commission mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects earlier today while receiving Ksh 120,000.

The suspect was processed at South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 pending completion of investigations.

EACC reiterated its commitment to combating corruption in all sectors and urged members of the public to continue reporting bribery and other corrupt conduct through the Commission’s official reporting channels.