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KBC Radio Taifa presenter Edmonds Salasya dies

Salasya, who also served as an Assistant Producer, died Thursday morning after he suddenly fell ill at his home.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

KBC Radio Taifa presenter Edmonds Kweyu Salasya has died.

Salasya, who also served as an Assistant Producer, died Thursday morning after he suddenly fell ill at his home and was rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention, but died despite efforts by doctors to save his life.

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In an internal memo to staff, KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye mourned Salasya, describing him as a dedicated professional and dependable colleague.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I write to you today. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Management team, we have lost a beloved member of our KBC family, Mr. Edmonds Kweyu Salasya of Radio Taifa,” the memo reads in part.

Kalekye commended Salasya’s passion for his work and contribution to KBC, noting that he was a steady presence in the Corporation’s studios.

“He was a dedicated professional, a dependable teammate and a steady presence in our studios. His passion for his work and his contribution to the Corporation will be deeply missed,” the MD stated.

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His body has since been moved to Montenzuma Funeral Home as the family makes arrangements for his burial.

The Corporation will also provide professional counselling support to staff affected by the loss through the Human Resources Management and Development Department.

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