Kenya calls for ethical use of AI at Connecting Codes Conference 2026

Kenya has called for stronger safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as policymakers, researchers and technology experts gathered in Nairobi to discuss how emerging technologies can transform access to information while protecting cultural identity.

The call was made during the Connecting Codes Conference 2026 held at the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) headquarters, which brought together government officials, scholars, researchers and international partners to explore the future of AI, digital humanities and knowledge systems.

The conference focused on the role of technology in promoting digital inclusion, preserving cultural heritage and ensuring equitable access to information in a rapidly changing digital environment.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Culture, Arts and Heritage Ummi Bashir, who represented the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services, said the government is committed to ensuring digital transformation benefits all citizens.

Bashir said emerging technologies must be developed in a way that supports national development while safeguarding Kenya’s cultural heritage.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library Committee Daniel Epuyo Nanok said AI presents major opportunities in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and public service delivery but requires clear policy and regulatory frameworks.

Nanok said Parliament has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for innovation while protecting citizens’ rights, noting that issues such as accountability, transparency, privacy and equity must guide AI adoption.

He also warned that failure to incorporate African languages, histories and cultural content into digital platforms could marginalise African perspectives in the global knowledge economy.

The conference featured keynote addresses, panel discussions and research presentations on AI-driven knowledge systems, digital inclusion and the preservation of cultural heritage through technology.

The conference discussions revealed that while Kenya’s digital innovation sector continues to expand, challenges including limited infrastructure, skills gaps and the need for stronger governance frameworks remain key barriers to inclusive technological advancement.

Participants called for increased investment in digital infrastructure, ethical AI policies and capacity-building programmes to equip citizens and institutions with the skills needed to navigate emerging technologies.

The event also brought together institutions including the Technical University of Kenya, the University of Kansas and other national and international partners.