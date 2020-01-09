UASU issues seven-day strike notice

Universities Academic Staff Union – UASU lecturers have issued a seven-day strike notice over alleged government’s failure to honour the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed on October 28 last year.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga says there will be no classes in public universities from Monday January 20th.

The lecturers say that according to the CBA they were supposed to be paid by November last year but the government has failed to honour the agreement.

They lamented about the ongoing blame game between the Ministry of Education, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission – SRC and the Inter Public Universities Council Consultative Forum.

According Wesonga, the lecturers are also up in arms over the conflicting figures owed by the employer.

Wesonga insists that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission had approved the CBA in its current form and vowed not to renegotiate.