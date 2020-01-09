UASU issues seven-day strike notice

13

UASU lecturers to down their tools on 20th January over failure by government to honour CBA
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Universities Academic Staff Union – UASU lecturers have issued a seven-day strike notice over alleged government’s failure to honour the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed on October 28 last year. 

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga says there will be no classes in public universities from Monday January 20th.

Also Read  State dismisses claims of frustrating Miguna's return

The lecturers say that according to the CBA they were supposed to be paid by November last year but the government has failed to honour the agreement.

Also Read  Miguna ejected from Nairobi bound plane in Paris

They lamented about the ongoing blame game between the Ministry of Education, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission – SRC and the Inter Public Universities Council Consultative Forum.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

According Wesonga, the lecturers are also up in arms over the conflicting figures owed by the employer.

Also Read  Health Ministry refutes claims of diversion of HIV drugs

Wesonga insists that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission had approved the CBA in its current form and vowed not to renegotiate.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR