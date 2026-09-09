Ukambani political parties will not fold for Kalonzo, says NLP leader Muli

Ukambani political parties will not dissolve to join Wiper, National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has said.

Dr. Muli was reacting to the recent exchange between Mike Sonko, leader of the National Economic and Development Party (NEDP), and Hon. Urbanus Kyalo Wambua of Wiper Party.

According to Dr. Muli, the exchange exposed what he termed a dangerous attitude in Ukambani politics that any leader who refuses to fold his party into Wiper and support Kalonzo Musyoka must be working for President William Ruto.

“Since when did having your own political party become an act of betrayal? Since when did supporting Kalonzo become a test of Kamba patriotism? And since when did disagreeing with Wiper automatically make someone a State House project?” Dr. Muli posed.

He said Ukambani does not belong to Wiper but to its people, and that Kamba leaders have a democratic right to support Ruto, Kalonzo, Matiang’i, any other candidate, or to build their own parties and negotiate independently.

“That is democracy. What is not democracy is telling people: ‘Fold your party and support Kalonzo or you are our enemy.’ That is not unity. That is political intimidation,” he said.

Dr. Muli defended engagement with President William Ruto, saying there is nothing wrong with working with the sitting President if it delivers development.

“What is wrong with working with William Ruto anyway? He is the duly elected President of Kenya. If working with the government delivers water, roads, jobs, markets and investment to Ukambani, why should that be wrong?” he asked, adding that the region needs development, not permanent political drama.

He said NLP and NEDP are legitimate political parties and were not formed to be surrendered for convenience, and challenged Wiper to negotiate for support rather than demand surrender.

“If Wiper wants our support, come and negotiate for it. If Kalonzo wants Sonko, Muli, Dr. Japheth Kaluyu of UCP, Harun Mwau of PICK, Scholar Nyenze of Mabadiliko Party and other Ukambani leaders in his camp, let him engage them. Persuade us. Do not threaten us,” Dr. Muli said.

He called for an all-inclusive roundtable of all Ukambani parties both Wiper and non-Wiper to negotiate a common agenda on water, roads, jobs, agriculture, markets, value addition, representation and development, with a written binding agreement.

“A coalition is a partnership. It is not a funeral where smaller parties are expected to bury themselves,” he said.

Dr. Muli accused Kalonzo Musyoka of dominating Ukambani politics for decades while keeping the region in opposition without tangible development benefits.

“The late Raila Odinga understood something Kalonzo appears unwilling to understand: you can oppose the government and still negotiate for your people. Opposition without results is not a badge of honour. It is a burden on the people,” he stated.

He said if Kalonzo wants to be seen as a unifier, he should start at home by bringing together all leaders, including those who support Wiper, those who do not, independent parties and the new generation of leaders, to negotiate as equals.

“We are not opposed to Kalonzo. We are opposed to political surrender. We are ready for dialogue, coalition and negotiation with any leader who puts the interests of Ukambani first,” Dr. Muli said.

He maintained that while their support is negotiable, their dignity and political identity are not for sale.

“Our support can be negotiated. Our dignity cannot. Our political identity is not for sale,” he concluded.