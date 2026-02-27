UDA sweeps seats in Isiolo South, Embu Ward by-elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secured wins in Thursday’s mini-polls which were conducted in Isiolo South Constituency and two Ward by-elections in Embu County.

In Isiolo, the ruling party’s candidate Tubi Mohammed Tubi was declared the winner early Friday after garnering 7,352 votes and outpacing his sister, Bina Tubi of Jubilee, who garnered 634 votes.

National Economic Development Party (NEDP) candidate Isack Fayo finished a distant third with 44 votes in the exercise, which took place on Thursday.

In his speech, the victor Tubi Mohammed extended an olive branch to his sister calling on her to work with him as he is expected head over to Parliament succeeding his father Mohammed Tubi who died in November last year.

However, drama unfolded at the end of the vote tally of the Isiolo South By-election where a polling station registered a high number of votes than the number of voters who exercised their democratic right during the Thursday’s Mini Poll.

The Returning Officer Abdi Sheikh who invalidated the results of Garbatulla Day Primary School where the polling center validated only 161 voters through the Kiems Kit saw 261 votes cast.

This led to the Sports Fund CEO Nuh Ibrahim inquire if it was a classic example of ballot staffing raising questions about the credibility of the entire exercise.

The Returning Officer noted that the a-normally had no bearing on the final results announced that saw UDA’s Tubi Mohammed Tubi emerge the winner.

In Embu County, the ruling party’s candidates in the Muminji and Evuvori Ward by-elections, Peterson Njeru Njiru and Duncan Muratia clinched the seats after garnering 3207 votes (54.6%) and 7803 votes (61.9%) respectively.

The two seats were declared vacant following the resignation of Newton Karish (Muminji MCA) and Duncan Mbui (Evuvori MCA) to vie for the hotly contested Mbeere North Member of Parliament by-election which took place in November last year.