Nairobi International Fair opens Wednesday to Sunday

The 27th Nairobi International Book Fair opens Wednesday, September 23, at the Sarit Expo Centre, with organisers targeting 60,000 visitors during the five-day event.

Organised by the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA), this year’s fair runs from September 23 to 27 under the theme “Read, Think, Lead.”

The organisers expect attendance to rise significantly from about 36,000 visitors recorded at last year’s edition, with children and young readers among the key target groups.

KPA chairman Musyoki Muli said the growing number of children attending the fair reflects an increased appreciation of books as tools for education and personal development.

“The large number of children visiting the fair reflects the growing appreciation of books as essential tools for education, personal development and responsible citizenship,” Muli said.

The event will feature book launches, author engagements, exhibitions, workshops and reading activities, bringing together readers, writers, publishers, booksellers, librarians and educators. Organisers expect more than 20 international exhibitors, including participants from China, India, Türkiye, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Publishers can also expect a Publishers Networking Forum aimed at connecting publishers, authors, literary agents, printers, booksellers, editors and illustrators.

The fair comes as Kenya’s publishing industry grapples with issues pertaining to piracy, digital publishing, artificial intelligence-generated content and delayed government payments to publishers.

A highlight of this year’s event is the awards; the event will culminate in the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature awards.

Three books are shortlisted in the English Adult category: ‘Nandi Bear’ by Abenea Ndago, ‘Clan of Warriors’ by Ken N. Kamoche and ‘Old Money’ by Charles Chanchori. The winner will receive Ksh150,000.

The Kenya Publishers Association will also honour the late Raila Odinga, publishing veteran Malkiat Singh and librarian Lily Nyariki in its Hall of Fame.