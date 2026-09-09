Kenya calls for unified African airspace to drive trade, economic growth

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has called on African countries to deepen cooperation in aviation and accelerate the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to improve connectivity and drive economic growth.

Mudavadi said Africa could not fully realise its economic potential while air travel between neighbouring countries remained costly, slow and dependent on transit points outside the continent.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 10th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Mudavadi said better air connectivity was critical to Africa’s economic transformation and regional integration.

“Aviation is not just a means of transportation. It is an enabler of trade, tourism, investment, healthcare, education, humanitarian assistance and cultural exchange,” he said.

“It connects people, markets and opportunities. For Africa, a continent of immense geographical diversity and enormous economic potential, aviation is a strategic necessity.”

The summit brought together policymakers, regulators, aviation industry leaders, investors, innovators, development partners and other professionals to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s aviation sector.

Mudavadi welcomed delegates to Nairobi, describing the city as a regional financial, logistics and diplomatic hub.

He said Kenya had placed aviation at the centre of its economic transformation strategy and was committed to developing a safe, secure, efficient and sustainable aviation sector.

“Our steadfast commitment to building a safe, secure, efficient and sustainable aviation sector is demonstrated through a strong institutional framework that provides effective governance and oversight of the aviation industry,” Mudavadi said.

He cited the role of institutions including the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Airports Police Unit and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department in maintaining aviation safety, security and regulatory standards.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya was also investing in airport infrastructure, air navigation systems, communication technologies, safety equipment and passenger facilitation services.

He identified the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as a flagship project aimed at improving the country’s capacity to handle rising passenger and cargo demand.

Kenya is also strengthening regional aerodromes, which Mudavadi said would help unlock economic opportunities in counties through domestic tourism, agricultural exports, medical evacuation services and local enterprise development.

He said investment in modern air traffic management systems and digital aviation technologies would further improve operational efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability.

Mudavadi, however, said Africa still faced significant challenges in achieving adequate intra continental air connectivity.

“Many journeys between neighboring African countries still require transit through destinations outside our continent,” he said.

“This increases travel time, raises costs, limits trade and constrains economic integration.”

He urged African states to use SAATM, a flagship initiative under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, to address the challenge.

Mudavadi said implementation of the initiative could enable airlines to expand their networks, promote competition, lower travel costs and attract investment.

He also linked improved air connectivity to the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying the movement of people and goods across borders would be critical to deeper economic integration.

“I urge all African States to deepen collaboration in implementing SAATM through harmonized regulations, mutual recognition of standards, strengthened safety oversight, open skies, and coordinated investment in aviation infrastructure,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary called for the removal of unnecessary barriers that restrict air connectivity while maintaining high standards of safety, security and consumer protection.

He also highlighted climate change as a major issue that must shape the future of aviation.

Mudavadi said Kenya supported global efforts towards sustainable aviation and encouraged investment in sustainable aviation fuels, energy efficient airport infrastructure, carbon reduction initiatives and climate resilient aviation systems.

He further called for greater adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, digital air traffic management, biometrics, cybersecurity and automation.

“These present enormous opportunities to improve safety, operational efficiency, passenger experience and regulatory effectiveness,” he said.

Mudavadi cautioned that the growing use of technology must be accompanied by stronger protection against cyber threats.

He also emphasised the need to develop Africa’s aviation workforce, citing the continent’s young population as an important opportunity.

He called for increased investment in aviation education, technical training, research, innovation and leadership development to prepare pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, aviation managers, cybersecurity specialists and aerospace innovators.

The growth of e commerce, he said, could also create new opportunities for the air cargo sector.

Mudavadi said efficient cargo systems would enable Africa to participate more effectively in global value chains by supporting the rapid movement of fresh agricultural produce, pharmaceuticals, manufactured goods and other high value exports.

He said the expansion and modernisation of aviation infrastructure would require innovative financing and closer cooperation between governments, development finance institutions, private investors, airlines, manufacturers and international partners.

“The future of African aviation cannot be built by governments alone. It requires partnerships, trust, innovation and a shared commitment to one connected African sky,” Mudavadi said.

He said stronger regional cooperation, coordinated crisis response mechanisms, diversified business models and investment in technology and infrastructure would be essential to building a resilient aviation sector.

Mudavadi assured delegates that Kenya would continue working with African countries, regional organisations, industry stakeholders, development partners and international institutions to advance the continent’s aviation agenda.

He expressed confidence that discussions at the summit would produce practical solutions capable of shaping Africa’s aviation industry for years to come.

“Together, we can build a safe, secure, sustainable, competitive, innovative and inclusive aviation industry that will pilot Africa to greater prosperity,” he said.