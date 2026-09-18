UoN graduates over 3,000 as varsity sets sights on expansion, innovation

Over 3,000 graduands were on Friday conferred with degrees and diplomas during the 75th graduation ceremony of the University of Nairobi, in a colorful event marked by calls for graduates to spearhead innovation and enterprise in an evolving economy.

The ceremony, held at the university grounds, brought together thousands of parents, faculty members, and senior government officials to celebrate the latest cohort of scholars exiting Kenya’s pioneer institution of higher learning.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, who graced the occasion, challenged the class of 2026 to look beyond the conventional search for white-collar employment and instead harness their skills to solve society’s pressing challenges.

“Kenya does not need graduates who are simply looking for jobs. We need graduates who can also create opportunities, solve problems, innovate, and contribute to the transformation of our economy and society,” Ogamba stated.

The Cabinet Secretary reminded the graduands, now graduates, that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and climate adaptation demand critical thinking and continuous learning. He urged them to measure their career success not solely by the size of their first paychecks, but by the tangible impact they create in their communities and the enterprises they establish.

Delivering his inaugural graduation address since taking the helm on July 17, the 9th Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eng. Ayub Gitau, outlined a transformative institutional roadmap geared toward positioning the premier university as an engine for continental solutions and research commercialization.

Prof. Gitau noted that the institution is actively breaking traditional ivory tower boundaries by building collaborative platforms that link academia directly with government, industry, and young innovators. He cited the recent hosting of the African First Summit, which brought together President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron at the campus to advance frontiers in artificial intelligence, green industrialization, and global health.

“The University of Nairobi is increasingly playing a role that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of academia. We are creating a platform where ideas are tested against some of Africa’s most pressing challenges and where government, business academia, innovators and young people can engage around the choices that will shape the continent in future,” the VC said.

On institutional stewardship, University of Nairobi Council Chairperson Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha lauded the formal installation of Prof. Gitau and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance, Planning and Development Prof. Josiah Aduda, affirming that the substantive leadership restores administrative stability.

Prof. Chacha underscored that the institution’s seven-decade legacy of excellence is upheld by the collective dedication of all cadres of staff, calling on personnel to execute their responsibilities with pride and diligence.

“Whatever office you hold, hold it to the best of your ability. If you are called to teach, teach with excellence. If you are called to heal, heal with compassion. And if you are called to clean, clean with pride. This university is only as strong as the sum of every duty that has been faithfully carried out,” Prof. Chacha emphasized.

The graduation festivities concluded with the symbolic turning of the tassels, sending a fresh contingent of professionals into the national, regional, and global workforce.