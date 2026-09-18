Mwea residents get government services closer home with new Huduma Centre

Residents of Mwea will now access a range of essential government services closer to home following the official commissioning of the Mwea Huduma Centre in Ngurubani today.

The facility, which has already been operational since July, was officially commissioned by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Mwea.

The centre is expected to ease the burden for residents who previously travelled to Kerugoya and Embu to access some government services, saving them both time and transport costs.

Speaking during the commissioning, Prof. Kindiki said the establishment of the facility would make government services more accessible to residents.

“Government services must be accessible to the people. The establishment of the Mwea Huduma Centre brings essential services closer to residents, saving them time and the cost of travelling long distances,” said Kindiki.

Residents can access services including applications and replacement of identity documents, birth and death certificates, Kenya Revenue Authority services, pension-related inquiries and other government services under one roof.

The facility also houses a Jitume ICT Hub, giving young people access to digital skills training and opportunities to participate in the growing digital economy. The hub is expected to support young people interested in areas such as content creation, web design, transcription, freelance work and other digital services.

Mwea MP Mary Maingi, who has been instrumental in pushing for the establishment of the facility, said the centre responds to a long-standing need among residents.

“For a long time, our people have had to travel outside Mwea to access services that should be available closer to home. Today, we are seeing that change. This centre will save our people time and money while making government services more accessible,” said Maingi.

The establishment of the centre follows efforts to decentralise government services and make them more accessible to citizens at the grassroots.

For residents of Mwea, the impact is already being felt through shorter journeys, reduced transport costs and easier access to multiple government services from a single location.

The Mwea facility is the 61st Huduma Centre in Kenya and the second in Kirinyaga County, after the existing centre in Kerugoya.