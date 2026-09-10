Film

Docubox: Funding the future of African storytelling

Programs & Operations Director Njonjo Kiroga reflects on the organisation’s wider journey and the work that goes on behind the scenes to sustain African documentary filmmaking.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Seven years on, Docubox’s Shorts, Shorts & Shots continues to mark the organisation’s commitment to celebrating African documentary storytelling and the filmmakers who bring these stories to life.

What began as a space for screenings, conversations and community has grown into an important moment for reflection on the role of documentary film in shaping culture, amplifying voices and connecting audiences across the continent.

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As Docubox celebrates seven years of the programme, Programs & Operations Director Njonjo Kiroga reflects on the organisation’s wider journey and the work that goes on behind the scenes to sustain African documentary filmmaking.

In this conversation, he speaks about Docubox’s programmes, its approach to funding and supporting filmmakers, and the evolving landscape of documentary production in Africa.

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