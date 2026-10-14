‘We will deliver the best championships in 2029,’ says Ruto as he hosts World Athletics President Coe

President William Ruto has assured the World Athletics that the government will meet all its obligations to deliver a successful global championship in Nairobi in 2029.

Ruto said this on Wednesday evening when he met with the World Athletics President, Lord Sebastian Coe, at the Eldoret stage lodge in Uasin Gishu County.

“The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the venue of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, is undergoing major improvements ahead of AFCON 2027 that Kenya is co-hosting with East African partner states Uganda and Tanzania,” he said.

The President added, “Further upgrades will be done ahead of the 2029 event in the fulfillment of our commitment and our obligations.”

President Ruto also pointed out that he had met World Anti-Doping Authority President, and they both committed to fighting for the elimination of doping and ensuring clean sport.



This was their first meeting since Kenya won the bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029 after seeing off string bids from Rome and London.

Kenya will host the 22nd World Athletics Championships in September 2029 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Seb Coe arrived in the country early on Wednesday and addressed the media before travelling to Eldoret to meet President Ruto.

The meeting was also attended by World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and his PS Elijah Mwangi, Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, National Olympic Committee of Kenya 1st Deputy President Barnaba Korir, and officials from the government.