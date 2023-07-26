President Ruto to begin five day coastal region tour Thursday

President William Ruto is expected to begin a five day working tour of the coast region on Thursday.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed speaking ahead of the tour of the president, says the president will begin his tour in Lamu county before moving to Mombasa County.

Among issues he will address will include matters touching on food security, maritime affairs, the blue economy as well as the social welfare of the people.

Additionally, Hussein was non committal on claims by opposition leader Raila Odinga that Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu was in the country following an invite by President William Ruto to arbitrate between government and the opposition coalition.