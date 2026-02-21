Local NewsNEWS

Weatherman issues heavy rainfall advisory for multiple counties

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory cautioning the public of intensified rain across the country from Saturday  afternoon to Tuesday evening.

According to the advisory, the weatherman says several parts of the country may experience moderate(5-20mm) to heavy (>20mm) rainfall within 24 hours with isolated storms likely, especially during the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours.

Kenya Met says the rainfall currently affecting the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley including Nairobi is expected to intensify.

The weatherman projects that rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours on February 21, increasing to more than 30mm within 24 hours between February 22 and 24.

The rains are also expected to spread to the South-eastern Lowlands and parts of the Coastal region, particularly the South Coast, before reducing in intensity on February 25 and 26th.

Counties likely to be affected include;
Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River, and parts of Kilifi.

Woman arrested in Kabete for alleged child trafficking
Climate change heightens risk of Indian farmer suicides
Ombudsman seeks clarity on six candidates added to IEBC list
Mudavadi’s office leads tree growing exercise at Maragoli Hills

Public Safety Advisory
Residents have been advised to remain alert for possible flooding, including downstream areas.

Similarly, members of the public have been urged to avoid walking or driving through moving floodwaters and open fields.

 

 

 

 

 

Convicted Sexual Offenders Register is now electronic
Mudavadi arrives in Japan for TICAD 9 
Floods: Ijara residents in dire need of relief services and food supplies
Putin signs decree for spring conscription
‘Waves’ of Russian drones attack Kyiv for second night in a row
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Canada is ready to host FIFA World Cup,’ says Ambassador Tabah
Next Article Golf: Maiden title winner looms as Kenya open enters homestretch
- Advertisement -
Latest News
FKF PL: Tough start for Mette and Kimani as Tusker fall to Shabana
Football Sports
Jesse Okumu and Hadassah Gichovi peerless at  KUSF play-offs
Sports
The Serengeti of running a legal ISP in Kenya
OPINIONS
Golf: Maiden title winner looms as Kenya open enters homestretch
Golf Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

African Originals joins BAHLITA to strengthen industry partnerships 

Local News

Two killed, six injured in Samburu bus ambush

County NewsNEWS

4 Taita Taveta county officials due in court as DPP approves graft charges

County NewsNEWS

NTSA extends working hours to fast track issuance of new number plates

Show More