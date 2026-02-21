Weatherman issues heavy rainfall advisory for multiple counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory cautioning the public of intensified rain across the country from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

According to the advisory, the weatherman says several parts of the country may experience moderate(5-20mm) to heavy (>20mm) rainfall within 24 hours with isolated storms likely, especially during the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours.

Kenya Met says the rainfall currently affecting the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley including Nairobi is expected to intensify.

The weatherman projects that rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours on February 21, increasing to more than 30mm within 24 hours between February 22 and 24.

The rains are also expected to spread to the South-eastern Lowlands and parts of the Coastal region, particularly the South Coast, before reducing in intensity on February 25 and 26th.

Counties likely to be affected include;

Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River, and parts of Kilifi.

Public Safety Advisory

Residents have been advised to remain alert for possible flooding, including downstream areas.

Similarly, members of the public have been urged to avoid walking or driving through moving floodwaters and open fields.